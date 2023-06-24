NewsVideos
Russia Military Coup: Wagner caused damage to Russia, shot down Mi8 and Mi35 helicopters

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Russia Military Coup: Wagner Group has caused great damage to Russia, it shot down three Russian helicopters. Mi8 and Mi35 helicopters shot down. Wagner's fighters have captured Moscow's M4 highway.

