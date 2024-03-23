Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russia Terror Attack Update: Watch Putin's first reaction on Moscow attack

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 09:14 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Putin Reaction On Moscow Terror Attack Update: Terrorist organization Islamic State of Syria and Iraq has claimed responsibility for the shooting and bomb blast in Moscow's Crocus Concert Hall. But now the first reaction of Russian President Putin regarding this attack has come to light. He has blamed Ukraine for this attack. Know what Putin has said on the terrorist attack on Russia's capital Moscow.

All Videos

Moscow Attack: Terrorists seen running towards Ukraine - Putin
Play Icon28:20
Moscow Attack: Terrorists seen running towards Ukraine - Putin
Deshhit: Watch Exclusive Report on First Day ASI Survey of Bhojshala
Play Icon04:57
Deshhit: Watch Exclusive Report on First Day ASI Survey of Bhojshala
Deshhit: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha Election 2024
Play Icon07:19
Deshhit: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha Election 2024
Taal Thok Ke: How will Kejriwal run government from jail?
Play Icon46:31
Taal Thok Ke: How will Kejriwal run government from jail?
ED Remand Update: He will soon come out and fulfill his promise, says Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon05:42
ED Remand Update: He will soon come out and fulfill his promise, says Sunita Kejriwal

Trending Videos

Moscow Attack: Terrorists seen running towards Ukraine - Putin
play icon28:20
Moscow Attack: Terrorists seen running towards Ukraine - Putin
Deshhit: Watch Exclusive Report on First Day ASI Survey of Bhojshala
play icon4:57
Deshhit: Watch Exclusive Report on First Day ASI Survey of Bhojshala
Deshhit: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha Election 2024
play icon7:19
Deshhit: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha Election 2024
Taal Thok Ke: How will Kejriwal run government from jail?
play icon46:31
Taal Thok Ke: How will Kejriwal run government from jail?
ED Remand Update: He will soon come out and fulfill his promise, says Sunita Kejriwal
play icon5:42
ED Remand Update: He will soon come out and fulfill his promise, says Sunita Kejriwal