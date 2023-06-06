NewsVideos
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: Russia late night Air Strike on Kyiv, fired 20 Cruise Missile

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: War between Russia and Ukraine is still going on. Meanwhile late night Russia attacked Kiev and fired about 20 cruise missiles. Watch 50 big news of the world in this report.

