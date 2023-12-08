trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696779
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Putin on PM Modi: The country has shown confidence in the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but now Russian President Vladimir Putin has also become the ambassador of Modi's guarantees in the world. Russian President Putin has praised PM Modi. Vladimir Putin has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described his policies as a guarantee of India-Russia relations.
Follow Us

All Videos

Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
Play Icon4:18
Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
Play Icon9:53
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
Play Icon7:48
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
Lok Sabha expels Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
Play Icon3:11
Lok Sabha expels Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
PM Modi slams Congress over raids at MP's premises
Play Icon13:6
PM Modi slams Congress over raids at MP's premises

Trending Videos

Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
play icon4:18
Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
play icon9:53
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
play icon7:48
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
Lok Sabha expels Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
play icon3:11
Lok Sabha expels Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
PM Modi slams Congress over raids at MP's premises
play icon13:6
PM Modi slams Congress over raids at MP's premises
PM Modi,putin on pm modi,Vladimir Putin,pm modi meet putin,vladimir putin on pm modi,putin statement on pm modi,putin on modi,india russia relation,putin praises pm modi,Modi in Dubai,modi in dubai entry,modi par putin ne kya kaha,modi putin hindi khabar,putin praises modi,putin praises india,world news,trending news,Top news,Latest News,modi boss pakistan reaction,modi boss video,modi ji boss,America,India Russia trade,india russia oil trade,