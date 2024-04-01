Advertisement
S Jaishankar makes huge remark on Katchatheevu Issue

Apr 01, 2024
S Jaishankar makes huge remark on Katchatheevu Issue. S Jaishankar said, 'The issue of Katchatheevu did not come up suddenly, it is a live issue, it is often debated in the Parliament.' Further, Jaishankar targeted Congress and DMK and said that both have adopted such a stance on the Katchatheevu issue as if they have no responsibility.'

