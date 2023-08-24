trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652942
NewsVideos
videoDetails

S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Listen to ISRO's new plan after Chandrayaan-3!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
S Somnath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan Landing: Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the moon, now what is ISRO's plan ahead, S Somnath said that further missions like Aditya and Gaganyaan are being worked on, but about Will give detailed information later.
Follow Us

All Videos

Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
play icon6:31
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri
play icon1:22
Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri
PM Modi calls ISRO Chief S Somanath, congratulates him for Chandrayaan Landing success
play icon2:41
PM Modi calls ISRO Chief S Somanath, congratulates him for Chandrayaan Landing success
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Pragyan Rover VIDEO surfaced!
play icon1:39
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Pragyan Rover VIDEO surfaced!
Watch India's enthusiasm as Chandrayaan Lands on Moon
play icon4:39
Watch India's enthusiasm as Chandrayaan Lands on Moon

Trending Videos

Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
play icon6:31
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri
play icon1:22
Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri
PM Modi calls ISRO Chief S Somanath, congratulates him for Chandrayaan Landing success
play icon2:41
PM Modi calls ISRO Chief S Somanath, congratulates him for Chandrayaan Landing success
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Pragyan Rover VIDEO surfaced!
play icon1:39
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Pragyan Rover VIDEO surfaced!
Watch India's enthusiasm as Chandrayaan Lands on Moon
play icon4:39
Watch India's enthusiasm as Chandrayaan Lands on Moon
chandrayaan 3 landing,s somnath on chandrayaan 3,s somnath on chandrayaan 3 successful landing,S Somanath,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 news,isro chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan-3,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 latest news,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 isro,isro moon mission chandrayaan 3,isro chairman on chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 moon mission,chandrayaan 3 mission,isro chairman s somanath,Chandrayaan,chandrayaan 3 mission soft landing,