Sachin Pilot pays tribute to Jyotiba Phule and leaves for Hunger Strike

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Sachin Pilot is going to conduct hunger strike today. This fast is being done in Rajasthan against corruption. In this connection, Sachin Pilot has left for the place of fast after paying tribute to Jyotiba Phule.