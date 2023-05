videoDetails

Sachin Pilot to hold march from Ajmer to Jaipur for 5 days from today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Sachin Pilot will do padyatra in Rajasthan from today. This journey will run from Ajmer to Jaipur. This 5-day long journey will run for 125 kms. A few days ago, Sachin rebelled against Ashok Gehlot and held a press conference, during which he targeted fiercely.