Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Battles Brain Hemorrhage, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, has undergone emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. The surgery was necessitated by massive swelling and bleeding in his brain. The news has prompted concerns among his followers and well-wishers, who are eagerly awaiting updates on his condition.

