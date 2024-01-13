trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709321
Sadhu Assaulted in Bengal Who Hates Saffron in Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
Mamata government has once again come under attack in the case of brutal beating of sadhus in Purulia, West Bengal. It was told that sadhu, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, was going to take a bath in Ganga Sagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. But when they stopped to ask for directions in the Kashipur area of Purulia, some people surrounded them. Before the sadhu could understand anything, a crowd of hundreds gathered there and started vandalizing the vehicle. Meanwhile, the mob dragged the sadhus sitting in the car out and then started beating them mercilessly.

