NewsVideos
videoDetails

Saints of Adhanam Math handed over Sengol to PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Sengol has been handed over to PM Modi before the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Tamil saints have given Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chanting of mantras.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson's big attack on Sonia Gandhi
8:16
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson's big attack on Sonia Gandhi
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson KK Sharma's big attack on opposition
8:17
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson KK Sharma's big attack on opposition
NITI Aayog meeting continues in Delhi
1:52
NITI Aayog meeting continues in Delhi
Congress spokesperson makes indecent remarks on Prime Minister and President
8:35
Congress spokesperson makes indecent remarks on Prime Minister and President
Baba Bageshwar Dham makes big statement on Pakistan
3:5
Baba Bageshwar Dham makes big statement on Pakistan

Trending Videos

8:16
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson's big attack on Sonia Gandhi
8:17
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson KK Sharma's big attack on opposition
1:52
NITI Aayog meeting continues in Delhi
8:35
Congress spokesperson makes indecent remarks on Prime Minister and President
3:5
Baba Bageshwar Dham makes big statement on Pakistan
Breaking News,PM Modi,sengol,what is sengol,pm modi sengol,pm modi return india,sengol in parliament,pm modi sangol,PM Modi Live,modi new parliament building,sengol history,sengol news,nehru sengol,sengol kya hai,modi and sengol,amit shah on sengol,pm modi visits new parliament building,sengol new parliament,PM Modi news,sengol controversy,chola dynasty sengol,Modi,pm modi new parliament,sengol histroy,Narendra Modi,sengol story,Modi live,