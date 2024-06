videoDetails

Saints of Braj region opened front against Pradeep Mishra

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

A statement by Pradeep Mishra has cost him dearly. Angry saints in Mathura called a Mahapanchayat against him. A Mahapanchayat of saints, mahants and religious leaders of Braj was held in Mathura. In this, the saints have opened a front against storyteller Pradeep Mishra.