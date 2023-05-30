NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sakshi Murder Case: 'Will investigate from all angles including love-jihad'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
In the capital Delhi, 16-year-old minor 'Sakshi' was stabbed to death by Mohammad Sahil. Delhi Police held a conference on this issue and said that they will file a charge sheet soon.

All Videos

From Ludo King to Subway Surfers, these are the most data-hungry games in India
1:33
From Ludo King to Subway Surfers, these are the most data-hungry games in India
Badhir News: Drunk Sahil Khan kills minor witness
5:20
Badhir News: Drunk Sahil Khan kills minor witness
Arvind Kejriwal On Sakshi Murder: 'We are worried about law and order in the capital'
1:19
Arvind Kejriwal On Sakshi Murder: 'We are worried about law and order in the capital'
Sakshi's Father EXCLUSIVE: On Sakshi's murder, 'Father' said, 'We will accept when...'
1:49
Sakshi's Father EXCLUSIVE: On Sakshi's murder, 'Father' said, 'We will accept when...'
Sakshi's friend made shocking revelations on 'Sahil'!
2:17
Sakshi's friend made shocking revelations on 'Sahil'!

Trending Videos

1:33
From Ludo King to Subway Surfers, these are the most data-hungry games in India
5:20
Badhir News: Drunk Sahil Khan kills minor witness
1:19
Arvind Kejriwal On Sakshi Murder: 'We are worried about law and order in the capital'
1:49
Sakshi's Father EXCLUSIVE: On Sakshi's murder, 'Father' said, 'We will accept when...'
2:17
Sakshi's friend made shocking revelations on 'Sahil'!
sakshi murder case,delhi sakshi murder case,delhi sakshi murder,Delhi murder,Delhi Police,Delhi murder news,Murder in Delhi,sakshi murder,Delhi murder case,delhi girl murder news,delhi shahbad dairy girl murder,sakshi murder in delhi,shahbad daily delhi murder,rohini delhi girl murder news,sakshi murder by sahil,delhi girl case,sakshi killed by sahil in delhi,delhi police on sakshi murder case,Delhi Police PC,Zee News,sakshi murder case updates,