Sakshi's mother made big revelations in an EXCLUSIVE conversation with ZEE NEWS!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. After the arrest of the absconding accused Sahil, now the angle of 'love jihad' has been entered in this incident. The mother of the deceased witness has appealed that 'murderer Sahil should be hanged'.

