Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid 2024 With Fans - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Join the celebration as Salman Khan marks Eid 2024 with his devoted fans, spreading joy and camaraderie. Amidst the festive atmosphere, Salman's presence ignites excitement and happiness among his admirers, creating cherished memories for all.

All Videos

Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It
Play Icon00:40
Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:05
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon01:09
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Viral Video: AI Robot Waiter's Surprising Food Service Sparks Internet Debate
Play Icon00:23
Viral Video: AI Robot Waiter's Surprising Food Service Sparks Internet Debate
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need
Play Icon00:18
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need

Trending Videos

Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It
play icon0:40
Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:5
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon1:9
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Viral Video: AI Robot Waiter's Surprising Food Service Sparks Internet Debate
play icon0:23
Viral Video: AI Robot Waiter's Surprising Food Service Sparks Internet Debate
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need
play icon0:18
Ayesha Khan's Good Deed: Helping An Auto Driver In Need