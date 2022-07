Salman Khan received death threats, met Mumbai Police Commissioner for arms license

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at his office in South Mumbai. It is being told that Salman Khan has applied for the license of arms.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

