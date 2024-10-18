Advertisement
Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali reaches out to Bishnoi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
While Mumbai Police is busy in protecting Salman Khan after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a prominent leader of Maharashtra, now one of his ex-girlfriends has also come forward in defense of Salman Khan. She expressed her desire to have a Zoom call with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi directly. Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somi Ali shared Lawrence Bishnoi's picture on social media Instagram and wrote, "Namaste, Lawrence Bhai, I have heard and seen that you are doing Zoom calls from jail as well."

