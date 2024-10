videoDetails

Salman Khan's Security heightened Amid Lawrence Gang Threat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

After Salman Khan received threats, security has been beefed up at his Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The police received a threatening message in the name of Salman Khan. in which a demand of Rs 5 crore has been made from him. After this, the police took immediate action and tightened the security outside his house. About 30 policemen have been deployed outside Galaxy Apartment with weapons like AK-47.