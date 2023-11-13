trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687759
Salman's fans went out of control, burst firecrackers in the theater during the show

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
A horrific incident has come to light from Maharashtra during the screening of Tiger-3. Actually, during the screening at Mohan Theater located in Malegaon, Maharashtra, Salman's fans burst fireworks. The video of this incident is becoming increasingly viral on social media.
40 laborers trapped in tunnel
Play Icon7:42
40 laborers trapped in tunnel
Controversy in Pakistan over the 'house' of former Indian Army Chief Naravane
Play Icon4:16
Controversy in Pakistan over the 'house' of former Indian Army Chief Naravane
Congress spokesperson's big statement on Mahadev batting app
Play Icon8:43
Congress spokesperson's big statement on Mahadev batting app
Jaish terrorist killed in Pakistan
Play Icon2:33
Jaish terrorist killed in Pakistan
38 days of Gaza war completed, what has happened so far?
Play Icon6:16
38 days of Gaza war completed, what has happened so far?

