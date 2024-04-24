Advertisement
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest elections from Kannauj

|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 07:24 AM IST
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj seat. Previously, SP was deciding to give ticket to Tej Pratap Yadav. However, now Akhilesh Yadav has been chosen as the final candidate for fighting from Kannauj seat. As per latest reports, Akhilesh will file nomination on 25th April.

