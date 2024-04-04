Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Samajwadi party Replaces Candidate For Meerut

|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Samajwadi Party has again changed its candidate from Meerut. Now Sunita Verma has been given the ticket. She will file nomination on Thursday. Yogesh Verma has left for Lucknow. Meanwhile, Atul Pradhan has offered to resign if the ticket is issued.

All Videos

Watch: Malaika Arora's T-Shirt: Featuring A Lady and Her Pet Dog Caricature
Play Icon00:32
Watch: Malaika Arora's T-Shirt: Featuring A Lady and Her Pet Dog Caricature
Kusha Kapila's Heartwarming Gesture: Making A Little Girl's Day
Play Icon00:24
Kusha Kapila's Heartwarming Gesture: Making A Little Girl's Day
Shilpa Shetty and Her Sister Squad Shine In Iconic Song Performance
Play Icon00:50
Shilpa Shetty and Her Sister Squad Shine In Iconic Song Performance
Viral Video: Slice Of Cake Perfectly Lands On Girl's Spoon, Delighting The Internet
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Slice Of Cake Perfectly Lands On Girl's Spoon, Delighting The Internet
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to hold massive rally in Mathura today
Play Icon01:29
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to hold massive rally in Mathura today

Trending Videos

Watch: Malaika Arora's T-Shirt: Featuring A Lady and Her Pet Dog Caricature
play icon0:32
Watch: Malaika Arora's T-Shirt: Featuring A Lady and Her Pet Dog Caricature
Kusha Kapila's Heartwarming Gesture: Making A Little Girl's Day
play icon0:24
Kusha Kapila's Heartwarming Gesture: Making A Little Girl's Day
Shilpa Shetty and Her Sister Squad Shine In Iconic Song Performance
play icon0:50
Shilpa Shetty and Her Sister Squad Shine In Iconic Song Performance
Viral Video: Slice Of Cake Perfectly Lands On Girl's Spoon, Delighting The Internet
play icon0:30
Viral Video: Slice Of Cake Perfectly Lands On Girl's Spoon, Delighting The Internet
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to hold massive rally in Mathura today
play icon1:29
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to hold massive rally in Mathura today