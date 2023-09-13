trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662006
Sambit Patra sharp attack on Congress!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. The debate is still going on over Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement of destroying Sanatan Dharma. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Wednesday that these 26 parties are one and the same, all of them are going to speak against Hindus. He described Uddhav Thackeray's statement as shameful and said that 'when Ram temple is built and when Hindus go to the temple by train, incidents like Godhra can happen'.
