NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sandeshkhali News: Sheikh Shahjahan in CBI custody

Sonam|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Sandeshkhali: At the Barasat rally, there were only women on the Prime Minister's stage and in the crowd. The women affected by TMC leader Shahjahan of Sandeshkhali had also come to meet the Prime Minister.

All Videos

Pakistani boxer commits theft in Italy
Play Icon02:54
Pakistani boxer commits theft in Italy
CBI Team Reaches Bengal Police HQ For Shahjahan Sheikh's Custody
Play Icon07:39
CBI Team Reaches Bengal Police HQ For Shahjahan Sheikh's Custody
Lok Sabha Election 2024: NDA seat-sharing finalised in Maharashtra
Play Icon04:27
Lok Sabha Election 2024: NDA seat-sharing finalised in Maharashtra
PM Modi's Emotional Connect: From Bihar To The Whole of India
Play Icon03:02
PM Modi's Emotional Connect: From Bihar To The Whole of India
Haryana Exam Cheating Video goes viral
Play Icon02:49
Haryana Exam Cheating Video goes viral

Trending Videos

Pakistani boxer commits theft in Italy
play icon2:54
Pakistani boxer commits theft in Italy
CBI Team Reaches Bengal Police HQ For Shahjahan Sheikh's Custody
play icon7:39
CBI Team Reaches Bengal Police HQ For Shahjahan Sheikh's Custody
Lok Sabha Election 2024: NDA seat-sharing finalised in Maharashtra
play icon4:27
Lok Sabha Election 2024: NDA seat-sharing finalised in Maharashtra
PM Modi's Emotional Connect: From Bihar To The Whole of India
play icon3:2
PM Modi's Emotional Connect: From Bihar To The Whole of India
Haryana Exam Cheating Video goes viral
play icon2:49
Haryana Exam Cheating Video goes viral