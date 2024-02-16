trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721867
Sandeshkhali Violence: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Demands NIA Probe and Death Penalty

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
BJP Member of Parliament, Locket Chatterjee, addresses the recent violence in Sandeshkhali, calling for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe and urging the imposition of the death penalty. Chatterjee's unwavering demand for justice underscores the severity of the situation. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

