Sandeshkhali Violence: National Commission For Scheduled Castes Member Calls For President's Rule Amidst Allegations Against CM Mamata Banerjee

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Amidst the turmoil in Sandeshkhali, Anju Bala, a Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of reluctance to disclose information and register FIRs concerning the alleged torture against women. Bala asserts the need for President's rule in Sandeshkhali, highlighting growing concerns over the safety of the residents. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

