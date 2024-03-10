NewsVideos
Sandeshkhali Violence update: Big news regarding Sandeshkhali case accused Shahjahan

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Big news is coming from West Bengal. The big news of this time on the Sandeshkhali case is that Shahjahan Sheikh, the accused in the case, is to appear in the court today. Currently, he is in 10-day police remand. Shahjahan Sheikh is an accused in the January 5 incident and Bengal Police has arrested him and taken him to the court. Was presented.

