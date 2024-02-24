trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724477
Sandeshkhali Violence update: How Shahjahan Sheikh decided his empire in Bengal

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Sandeshkhali Violence update: Everyone is asking the same question that when will Sheikh Shahjahan be arrested, because the West Bengal government is strongly standing with Shahjahan, the court is continuously reprimanding the Mamata government, the same government is accusing the victims of conspiracy. Has been. Shahjahan is accused of grabbing land from local people with the blessings of the government. Local people allege that if the land was not handed over on Shahjahan's request, he would have committed atrocities.

