Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sanjay Nishad attacked by unknown in Sant Kabir Nagar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Nishad Party National President Sanjay Nishad has been attacked by unknown in Sant Kabir Nagar. Sanjay Nishad suffered minor injuries in this attack. As per latest reports, attack was made during late night wedding ceremony

All Videos

Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet
Play Icon00:49
Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet
Ram Mandir Update: Massive crowd throngs Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Play Icon01:37
Ram Mandir Update: Massive crowd throngs Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Massive fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill site
Play Icon05:59
Massive fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill site
Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Scene Inspires Bloody Cake Trend, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon01:01
Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Scene Inspires Bloody Cake Trend, Video Goes Viral
Dolly Chaiwala Enters Burj Khalifa, Dubai - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:53
Dolly Chaiwala Enters Burj Khalifa, Dubai - Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet
play icon0:49
Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet
Ram Mandir Update: Massive crowd throngs Ram Temple in Ayodhya
play icon1:37
Ram Mandir Update: Massive crowd throngs Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Massive fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill site
play icon5:59
Massive fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill site
Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Scene Inspires Bloody Cake Trend, Video Goes Viral
play icon1:1
Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Scene Inspires Bloody Cake Trend, Video Goes Viral
Dolly Chaiwala Enters Burj Khalifa, Dubai - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:53
Dolly Chaiwala Enters Burj Khalifa, Dubai - Video Goes Viral