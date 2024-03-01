trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726479
Sanjay Raut attacks PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Shiv Sena Uddhav faction MP Sanjay Raut has targeted PM Modi. Sanjay Raut made huge statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM Modi did not start the election campaign from today but his election campaign started since the time he took oath.

