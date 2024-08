videoDetails

Sanjay Roy undergoing Polygraph Test

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 01:56 PM IST

Sanjay Roy Polygraph Test: Today, polygraph test of Sanjay Roy, accused in the rape and murder case of a lady doctor, is being conducted at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. Sources say that due to jail administration arrangements the polygraph test could not be conducted yesterday. Know what is happening in the polygraph test of accused Sanjay Roy?