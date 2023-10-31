trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682288
Sardar Patel Birth Anniversary: PM Modi first administered the oath to the people

Oct 31, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat today. 'A parade was organized in Kevadiya on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. In which PM Modi first administered the oath to the people and then a parade of the national anthem was taken out.
