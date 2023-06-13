NewsVideos
videoDetails

Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
The fire at Satpura Bhavan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh was doused after 14 hours of hard work. The case of fire came to light at 4 pm on Monday. On the one hand, allegations and counter-allegations have started in BJP and Congress regarding this. On the other hand, the reasons behind the fire are being investigated.

All Videos

BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
1:11
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
Effect of Cyclone Biparjoy started appearing on the coasts of Gujarat-Mumbai, high waves rising
9:59
Effect of Cyclone Biparjoy started appearing on the coasts of Gujarat-Mumbai, high waves rising

Trending Videos

6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
1:11
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
9:59
Effect of Cyclone Biparjoy started appearing on the coasts of Gujarat-Mumbai, high waves rising
satpura bhawan fire accident,satpura bhawan fire,satpura bhawan fire latest news,Satpura,satpura fire,satpura bhawan me aag,satpura bhawan bhopal live,satpura bhawan bhopal news,Bhopal,bhopal satpura bhawan fire,bhopal satpura bhawan news,bhopal satpura bhawan,Bhopal News,Madhya Pradesh,madhya pradesh bhopal,madhya pradesh bhopal news,madhya pradesh bhopal fire,madhya pradesh satpura,Fire,fire in satpura bhawan bhopal,fire in satpura bhawan,Zee News,topNews,