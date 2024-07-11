videoDetails

Saudi Airlines plane catches fire at Pakistan’s Peshawar Airport

| Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

Pakistan Saudi: Big news is coming from Peshawar Airport of Pakistan. Where a Saudi Airlines plane caught fire at Peshawar Airport. As soon as the fire broke out, the passengers were taken out through the emergency gate. There are reports of 10 passengers being injured in this accident. At the time the plane caught fire, there were 276 passengers and 21 crew members on board. This plane was on a flight from Peshawar to Riyadh.