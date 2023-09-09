trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659828
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud lands in Delhi for G20 Summit

Sep 09, 2023
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and PM Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud landed in Delhi on Sept 09. He has arrived in India for the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for Sept 09-10. The Crown Prince was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
