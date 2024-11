videoDetails

Saudi Arabia: Shehbaz Sharif Video Went Viral

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

There is a meter to measure the status of the head of state of any country on any platform of the world.. this is called group photograph.. right now you are seeing one such photograph on your screen.. the PM of Pakistan is also present in this picture.. however, the Pakistanis also had to take the help of binoculars to find him.. actually a summit was held in Saudi Arabia.. in which the Pakistani PM was made to stand in the back row.