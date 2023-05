videoDetails

Saurabh Bhardwaj attacks Central Government over SC Decision on Delhi Government Rights

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Supreme Court held a hearing regarding the rights of the Delhi government. The Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference regarding the decision of the Supreme Court. During the press conference, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj made a big attack on the central government. Know what said something.