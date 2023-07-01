trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629583
SC refers Teesta Setalvad's bail request to larger bench

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court could not agree on the matter of giving interim relief to Teesta Setalvad. Now a new three-judge bench will hear the case in Surim court shortly.
