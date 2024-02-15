trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721724
SC Strikes Down Electoral Bonds: Who will be affected most?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Modi government and BJP over the Supreme Court's decision to cancel electoral bonds. Rahul Gandhi has written in a social media post that another proof of Narendra Modi's corrupt policies is in front of you... Rahul has written that BJP had made electoral bonds a medium for taking bribes and commission

