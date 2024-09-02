videoDetails

SC to hold hearing on Bulldozer Action

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

To The Point: Yogi's bulldozer model has become famous all over the country after the bulldozer was run on the house of notorious criminal Vikas Dubey in Kanpur. Bulldozer action is going on against mafias and criminals in UP. Its effect is being seen in different states of the country and an important hearing will be held in the Supreme Court today on the petition of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind against this action. In the petition of Jamiat, such incidents that took place in Moradabad, Bareilly of UP, Madhya Pradesh and Udaipur of Rajasthan have been cited. The petition has alleged targeting of the minority community. Let us tell you that the house of the rape accused in Chhindwara was demolished with a bulldozer. In Udaipur, a bulldozer was run on the house of the landlord of the student who stabbed.