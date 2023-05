videoDetails

SC verdict on LG and Delhi government dispute, CJI says, 'Center should not take away the rights of the states'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Supreme Court verdict on Delhi government and LG dispute. The CJI said that democracy and federalism are the most important principles of our constitution and are part of the basic structure of the constitution. In a democratic set up, the real power of administration rests in the hands of the elected government.