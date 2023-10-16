trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676034
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Scene of devastation everywhere in Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is becoming more dangerous. Israel has responded to Hamas attacks in a destructive manner. After wreaking havoc from the sky in Gaza, the Israeli army is now ready to attack from the ground.
Follow Us

All Videos

This is not a ceasefire and humanitarian aid – Benjamin Netanyahu
play icon1:1
This is not a ceasefire and humanitarian aid – Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel changed the map of Gaza, the city turned into debris
play icon1:9
Israel changed the map of Gaza, the city turned into debris
UP ATS has made a big disclosure on Terrorists from Bangladesh
play icon3:58
UP ATS has made a big disclosure on Terrorists from Bangladesh
Joe Biden on Gaza Strip: Joe Biden said that it would be Israel's mistake if it occupied Gaza
play icon2:16
Joe Biden on Gaza Strip: Joe Biden said that it would be Israel's mistake if it occupied Gaza
Iran's big statement on Israeli war
play icon1:18
Iran's big statement on Israeli war

Trending Videos

This is not a ceasefire and humanitarian aid – Benjamin Netanyahu
play icon1:1
This is not a ceasefire and humanitarian aid – Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel changed the map of Gaza, the city turned into debris
play icon1:9
Israel changed the map of Gaza, the city turned into debris
UP ATS has made a big disclosure on Terrorists from Bangladesh
play icon3:58
UP ATS has made a big disclosure on Terrorists from Bangladesh
Joe Biden on Gaza Strip: Joe Biden said that it would be Israel's mistake if it occupied Gaza
play icon2:16
Joe Biden on Gaza Strip: Joe Biden said that it would be Israel's mistake if it occupied Gaza
Iran's big statement on Israeli war
play icon1:18
Iran's big statement on Israeli war
israel air force attack on gaza,Israel news today,Hamas news,Israel news,Israel rocket attack,Gaza rocket attacks,israel iron dome,Gaza Rocket Fire,Israel vs Gaza,Israel-Palestine war,Israel-Palestine conflict,Israel-Gaza conflict,Israel-Palestine rocket attack,Israel-Palestine Tension,Latest Israel News,hamas israel war,gaza israel war,Israel news today,Israel news,israel terror attack,गाजा इजरायल युद्ध,india on israel,us on israel,world on israel,