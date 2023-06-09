NewsVideos
videoDetails

School Students Scared To Join The School Where Bodies Of The Train Accident Victims Were Kept

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Students of Bahanaga High School in Odisha are scared to return to their classes in the building which was turned into a temporary morgue after the triple train crash which killed 288 passengers.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Spokesperson of Shivsena Shinde faction said – Uddhav Thackeray has no sympathy in Maharashtra
9:26
Taal Thok Ke: Spokesperson of Shivsena Shinde faction said – Uddhav Thackeray has no sympathy in Maharashtra
MP Navneet Rana's statement - believe in Shivaji Maharaj, will not tolerate Aurangzeb
9:0
MP Navneet Rana's statement - believe in Shivaji Maharaj, will not tolerate Aurangzeb
M3M promoter Roop Bansal on ED remand
2:49
M3M promoter Roop Bansal on ED remand
Religious Conversion: 'Papa has accepted Islam..' Hindu family made big revelations!
5:45
Religious Conversion: 'Papa has accepted Islam..' Hindu family made big revelations!
Nilesh Rane compares Sharad Pawar with Aurangzeb, NCP hits the streets
8:20
Nilesh Rane compares Sharad Pawar with Aurangzeb, NCP hits the streets

Trending Videos

9:26
Taal Thok Ke: Spokesperson of Shivsena Shinde faction said – Uddhav Thackeray has no sympathy in Maharashtra
9:0
MP Navneet Rana's statement - believe in Shivaji Maharaj, will not tolerate Aurangzeb
2:49
M3M promoter Roop Bansal on ED remand
5:45
Religious Conversion: 'Papa has accepted Islam..' Hindu family made big revelations!
8:20
Nilesh Rane compares Sharad Pawar with Aurangzeb, NCP hits the streets
Odisha,train accident,Balasore,Odisha train,