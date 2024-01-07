trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706974
Schools closed due to cold in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Schools will remain closed in Delhi for the next 5 days. Schools up to class 5 will remain closed. Delhi's Education Minister gave information.

