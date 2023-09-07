trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659195
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Scindia said on the Sanatan dispute, the goal of INDIA alliance is to take the country towards destruction

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's statement has come on the Sanatan controversy, Scindia said that the goal of INDIA alliance is to lead the country towards destruction, the goal of this alliance is to destroy Sanatan.
Follow Us

All Videos

Election Commission filed reply to EVM in Supreme Court, EVM is safe
play icon0:35
Election Commission filed reply to EVM in Supreme Court, EVM is safe
Janmashtami 2023: Janmashtami celebrated LIVE across the country amid Sanatan controversy
play icon4:27
Janmashtami 2023: Janmashtami celebrated LIVE across the country amid Sanatan controversy
'Stirring' in China after Aditya L1's selfie and Moon's photo in Solar Mission
play icon2:52
'Stirring' in China after Aditya L1's selfie and Moon's photo in Solar Mission
US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Warns Player 'Might Die' From ‘Dangerous’ Heatwave
play icon2:7
US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Warns Player 'Might Die' From ‘Dangerous’ Heatwave
America's President Joe Biden will come to Delhi tomorrow, PM Modi-Biden will meet
play icon4:29
America's President Joe Biden will come to Delhi tomorrow, PM Modi-Biden will meet

Trending Videos

Election Commission filed reply to EVM in Supreme Court, EVM is safe
play icon0:35
Election Commission filed reply to EVM in Supreme Court, EVM is safe
Janmashtami 2023: Janmashtami celebrated LIVE across the country amid Sanatan controversy
play icon4:27
Janmashtami 2023: Janmashtami celebrated LIVE across the country amid Sanatan controversy
'Stirring' in China after Aditya L1's selfie and Moon's photo in Solar Mission
play icon2:52
'Stirring' in China after Aditya L1's selfie and Moon's photo in Solar Mission
US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Warns Player 'Might Die' From ‘Dangerous’ Heatwave
play icon2:7
US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Warns Player 'Might Die' From ‘Dangerous’ Heatwave
America's President Joe Biden will come to Delhi tomorrow, PM Modi-Biden will meet
play icon4:29
America's President Joe Biden will come to Delhi tomorrow, PM Modi-Biden will meet
Sanatan Controversy,Scindia,Jyotiraditya,India Alliance,Sanatan Dharma,Indian YouTuber,udayandhi stalin comments,udhayanidhi stalin protest,Controversial Statement,sanatan dharma critisism,sanatan dharma prakash ambedkar,what is sanatan dharma,stalin on sanatan dharma,Congerss,mk stalin son speech,udhaynidhi stalin religion,Tamil Nadu news,udhayanidhi stalin about hinduism,mk stalin on hindu,Mallikarjun Kharge,priyan kharge on sanatan dharma,