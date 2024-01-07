trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707092
Seat Sharing: India Alliance Meeting ends

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The meeting between Congress and RJD regarding seat sharing in Bihar in India alliance has ended. In the meeting, seat distribution in Bihar was discussed. After the meeting, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that the meeting was good and all the information will be revealed in a day or two.

India Maldives Dispute: Boycott Maldives trends on social media
India Maldives Dispute: Boycott Maldives trends on social media
Gujarat: 'BJP people are worse than dacoits,' says Kejriwal
Gujarat: 'BJP people are worse than dacoits,' says Kejriwal
Lookout notice issued against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh
Lookout notice issued against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh
Army's search operation intensified in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir
Army's search operation intensified in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir
Why is #BoycottMaldives trending? People canceled Maldives tours
Why is #BoycottMaldives trending? People canceled Maldives tours

