Second day of G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

The meeting of the G-20 Tourism Group has started in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday. Today is the second day of this meeting. During this, discussions are being held regarding the promotion of tourist places. During this, delegates from 25 countries also participated. Know in detail in this report what can happen on the second day.