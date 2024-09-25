videoDetails

Second Phase Voting underway in Jammu Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

The second phase of voting for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is underway. In the second phase, votes are being cast for 26 assembly seats in 6 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. In which more than 25 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates. In the second phase of voting, the reputation of many bigwigs including National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and BJP leader Ravindra Raina is at stake. BJP leader Ravindra Raina, who is contesting from Nowshera seat, first offered prayers in the temple and then exercised his franchise.