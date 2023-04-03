NewsVideos
Section 144 imposed after tension, violence in West Bengal's Hooghly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Section 144 is applicable after the violence during the procession in Hooghly, West Bengal. Internet service is also banned. 12 people have been arrested in the case.

