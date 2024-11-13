Advertisement
Security beefed up in Ayodhya after Khalistan's threat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
There has been a threat to bomb the grand Ram temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya... After the threat, security has been further increased in Ayodhya... Regarding security, DGP Prashant Kumar said that security is very strict in entire Ayodhya and the yellow zone of the temple... We take such threats seriously... Let us tell you that a Khalistani terrorist sitting abroad has threatened Ayodhya on 16 and 17 November... after which security has been increased.

