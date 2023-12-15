trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699210
Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Why did Sagar write in the diary that the fire is burning?

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Security breach in Lok Sabha: A big update is coming in the matter of breach in security of Parliament that Delhi has started investigating the matter. Police have found the diary of accused Sagar Sharma, in which Sagar has written that the time has come to leave home, the fire is burning to do something. I have waited for 5 years, now I will move towards my duty. Earlier news came that. Police investigation revealed that accused Lalit had made a video of the uproar outside Parliament after the attack with smoke cracker.

